Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

NYSE EW traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $70.31. 6,738,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,810. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

