Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.81.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,652,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

