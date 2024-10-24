EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU) Insider Jonathan Pager Purchases 848,236 Shares

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDUGet Free Report) insider Jonathan Pager bought 848,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,224.76 ($40,149.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68.

EDU Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides tertiary education services in Australia. The company offers vocational education and training services, including accredited certificate and diploma level courses in health and community services to international students. It also provides higher education services in the areas of creative therapies, counselling and psychotherapy, and early childhood education for domestic and international students.

