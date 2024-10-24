Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.12. Approximately 462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.