eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $72.00 at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

eBay Stock Up 0.2 %

EBAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.78. 1,979,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

