EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.330-8.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.33-8.37 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.19. 355,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day moving average of $175.37. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $155.14 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.