E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,320.06 and last traded at C$1,315.00. Approximately 508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,310.00.

E-L Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,319.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,201.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$62.96 earnings per share for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of C$351.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

About E-L Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

(Get Free Report)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.