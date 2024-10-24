Dymension Price Up 0.6% This Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002478 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $348.43 million and $28.47 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dymension has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00244320 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,217,279 coins and its circulating supply is 210,232,224 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,205,673 with 210,200,972 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.67540497 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $24,968,661.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

