Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -136.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

