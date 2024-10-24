Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

PLOW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 145,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,803. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $596.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

