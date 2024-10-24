Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %
PLOW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 145,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,803. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $596.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
