DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,764 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $28,947.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,023.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 2,669,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,719. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DV. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

