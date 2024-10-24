DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 833 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $512.64. The stock had a trading volume of 306,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,260. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $518.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $476.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

