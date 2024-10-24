DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,122 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 123.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SLF traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.46. 33,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,771. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.