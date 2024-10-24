DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,625 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 472,103 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 50,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,501. TELUS International has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

