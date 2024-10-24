DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 686,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,558,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

