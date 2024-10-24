DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Magnite were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 973.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $947,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,691.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,990.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $947,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,691.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,203. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Magnite Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 268,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,349. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

