DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 165 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,261,432. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.