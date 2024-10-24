Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $11.62. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 39,893,180 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

