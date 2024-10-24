Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $11.62. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 39,893,180 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
