Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,586. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

