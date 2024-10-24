Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 14.7% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

