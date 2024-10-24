Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 23.0% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $88,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 214,528 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 52,819 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFAC stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

