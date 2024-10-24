Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Position Raised by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.8% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSI stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

