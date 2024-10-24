Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $34.52. Approximately 2,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Diageo Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

