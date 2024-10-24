DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 820 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.28% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 100.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.5% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of YSEP opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

