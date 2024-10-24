DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 72 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $208.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.95 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

