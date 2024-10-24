DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $982,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.54% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:NJUL opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

