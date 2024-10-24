DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $675,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDEC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 235,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 313,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BDEC opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $160.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

