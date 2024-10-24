DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September makes up approximately 0.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,510.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 398,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 387,385 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,139 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 35.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:BSEP opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

