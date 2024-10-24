Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, reports. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

See Also

Earnings History for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.