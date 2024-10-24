Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Releases Earnings Results

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, reports. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

