Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TSE:DFY

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Definity Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:DFY opened at C$54.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$55.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.41.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

