Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$4.15 at National Bankshares

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.15 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DML. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.57.

Shares of TSE:DML traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.05. 824,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,828. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

