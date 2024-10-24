DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.13 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006965 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,584.92 or 0.37998985 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

