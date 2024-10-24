Decred (DCR) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Decred has a total market cap of $205.91 million and $737,273.37 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $12.55 or 0.00018394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00064246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,922.92 or 0.37980897 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,401,156 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

