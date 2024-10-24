DA Davidson Has Optimistic View of BancFirst FY2025 Earnings

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $6.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.76. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share.

BANF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

BANF opened at $110.10 on Thursday. BancFirst has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $307,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,095 shares of company stock worth $7,021,614. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 557.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

