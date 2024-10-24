CVRx’s (CVRX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CVRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get CVRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVRx

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.26. CVRx has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 77.62% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVRx news, CEO Kevin Hykes acquired 30,000 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $322,545. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CVRx by 28.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVRx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.