Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Recommended Stories
