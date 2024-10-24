crvUSD Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $62.09 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00240215 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,219,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,219,113 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,214,369.93961556. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99705725 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $6,580,729.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

