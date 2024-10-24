CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.81. 573,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.40, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

