Critical Analysis: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dorchester Minerals and Groove Botanicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $161.35 million 8.25 $110.39 million $2.57 12.93 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Groove Botanicals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 66.16% 59.40% 57.38% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A -9,886.49%

Volatility and Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Groove Botanicals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

