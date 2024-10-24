Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Major Shareholder Sells $12,282.00 in Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $12,282.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,102.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

CREX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 8,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 3.26. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

About Creative Realities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Creative Realities by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

