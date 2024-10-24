Courier Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

NYSE EMR opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

