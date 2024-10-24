Cosmos Price Hits $4.65 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.65 or 0.00006905 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $95.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00039545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

