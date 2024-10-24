Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

