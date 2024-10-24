Comparing Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) & Its Peers

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -5.00 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $619.47 million $7.82 million -39.07

Profitability

Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -456.55% -21.40% -14.61%

Risk and Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 856 801 1339 23 2.18

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.94%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 35.70%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.