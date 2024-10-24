Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 65.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.61. The company had a trading volume of 293,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.73 and a 200-day moving average of $308.09. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 564.72, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

