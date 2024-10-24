Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 100,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,142. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.