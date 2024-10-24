Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys 127,285 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1,936.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 31,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,696. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

