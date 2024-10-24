Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned about 0.66% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,741,000.

NYSEARCA FLMB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.86. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,279. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

