Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

