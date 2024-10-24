Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 232,066 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,066 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $91,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,438.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,263,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,941,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,284,000 after purchasing an additional 967,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,846,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 925,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.